Boating BC Receives Transport Canada Safety Funding

Richmond – Boating BC, the not-for-profit industry association dedicated to enhancing boater safety on all British Columbia’s waterways, is pleased with the announcement from Transport Canada that the organization will receive two grants under Canada’s Boating Safety Contribution Program.



The grants, totalling $375,000 will allow Boating BC to enhance boating safety education and outreach campaigns across the province over the next several years.



Funding provided by Transport Canada includes $300,000 over three years for a BC specific Boating Education and Awareness Campaign targeted at recreational boaters. Boating BC was awarded an additional $75,000 for a one-year Small Vessel Safety Campaign educating recreational boaters as well as small commercial operators about safe navigation around large commercial vessels.



Both campaigns will be created under Boating BC’s Boat Safe BC program, which will be rolled out across the province next month.