Canadian Elite Basketball League Documentary, Our Game, Premieres Saturday May 29 on CBC

Fraser Valley/Toronto – After the global pandemic shut down the sports world in March 2020, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) managed to accomplish what no other major sports league in Canada had been able to do—safely return to competition just three months later. One year later, only the NHL and CPL have followed the CEBL’s lead in being able to return to play in Canada. On Saturday, May 29 at 1 p.m. ET, the behind-the-scenes documentary OUR GAME premieres on CBC TV, revealing how the CEBL ushered live sports back to Canada. In addition to the broadcast, OUR GAME will be live streamed via the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

The CEBL includes the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Produced in partnership with Guelph-based video production company Ward 1 Studios, OUR GAME takes an exclusive look into how Canada’s professional basketball league, the CEBL, set up a crucial second season amidst a global pandemic. The feature-length documentary showcases intense story arcs, and compelling never-before-seen footage from the CEBL Summer Series, the single-site league competition that featured 26 games over 15 days beginning in July 2020, one week before the NHL returned to the ice. OUR GAME will also be available as a three-part series on CBC Gem beginning May 29, as well as the CEBL’s new OTT platform, set to launch in June.

OUR GAME is Directed by Alex Vander Vlugt, who also serves as co-producer and Garrett Smith (of Ward 1 Studios). Ansh Sanyal (Director, Brand & Marketing, CEBL) is also co-producer. The documentary’s official trailer can be found here.

The 2021 CEBL season tips-off on June 24 when the Niagara River Lions travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the defending CEBL Champion Edmonton Stingers beginning their title defence against the Fraser Valley Bandits, the team they defeated in the 2020 CEBL Championship game. Both games will be live streamed in Canada on CBC Gem and for global audiences on cbcsports.ca.