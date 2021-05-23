Small Talk with Nancy Guitar and Melodie Belanger – A non-visible handicap person – and the challenges that go with that. (VIDEO)

Don Lehn May 23, 2021

Fraser Valley – Small Talk with Nancy Guitar and Melodie Belanger – A non-visible handicap person – and the challenges that go with that.

Melodie talks about being judged for using a handicap parking spot because she is not have a visible handicap.

