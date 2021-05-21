OPINION – Long Weekend Means Gas Prices Rise, and BC Has Some of the Highest Gas Taxes in Canada

Vancouver – The Canadian Taxpayers Federation released its annual report showing that drivers in Vancouver are paying the highest gasoline taxes in Canada.

“These sky high gasoline taxes punish people for driving to work, going to school and for buying food,” said Kris Sims, B.C. Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. “If Premier John Horgan truly cares about affordability, he should scrap B.C.’s carbon taxes, and save hardworking B.C. families $18 every time they fill-up their minivan.”

Vancouver is tied with the city of Montreal for the highest gasoline taxes in Canada.

Vancouver drivers pay 54 cents in taxes per litre of gasoline.

Victoria has pump price tax of 47 cents per litre.

Rest of B.C. pays 41 cents in taxes per litre of gasoline.

Diesel carries a tax of 47 cents per litre in Vancouver.

The national data is detailed in the 23rd annual Gas Tax Honesty Day report released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

A second carbon tax embedded within fuel regulations adds an average of 14 cents more per litre to the cost of gasoline and 15 cents per litre of diesel in B.C.

With B.C.’s second carbon tax factored in, filling up a minivan in Vancouver costs more than $50 just in the taxes. Filling up a light duty pick up truck in Prince George costs more than $66 in taxes.

“Last year, the B.C. government took more than $2.5 billion from taxpayers in fuel taxes and the carbon tax,” said Sims. “B.C. drivers deserve to know what these hidden taxes cost them.”

The complete Gas Tax Honesty Day report can be read HERE.