Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Not Allowing Drinking in Parks

Maple Ridge/Chilliwack (Josh Olund BCIT Radio A&E) – While New Westminister (along with Chilliwack) was the most recent city in the Lower Mainland to ease restrictions on drinking in some city parks. However, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are not relaxing any of their restrictions on drinking in parks.

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden said parks will continue to be a good place for parents to take their kids.“We would encourage people to support our local businesses- we’ve got a lot of patios now,”Morden said. “And our parks are places for families.”The question arises because of the other neighbouring cities making changes allowed under the revised provincial laws.

The new Consumption of Liquor in Public Spaces Bylaw will be in effect in New West, which allows adults to drink responsibly between 11 a.m. until dusk, seven days a week in designated zones in seven parks including Queen’s Park and Westminister Pier Park on the waterfront.

Chilliwack has relaxed rules along Vedder Park/Vedder Trail.

Other cities, such as Vancouver, North Vancouver and Delta have either allowed or have pilot projects in place.Morden said when Maple Ridge has engaged with stakeholders- such as the Ridge Meadows RCMP. Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association- there hasn’t been any recommendation to city hall to allow liquor consumption in parks at this time.Morden also noted that people who have been at both Whonnock Lake and Alouette River for recreation have been leaving big messes in recent years.

“People have been incredibly disrespectful.”