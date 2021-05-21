Fraser Valley – With the May long weekend, the BC RCMP remind everyone that restrictions on non-essential travel are still in place and advise everyone that roads checks will be increased this weekend.
Road checks
May 21 – Please be advised that COVID-19 travel related road checks will be taking place on:
- Highways 3 (in the Manning Park area) from 10 am until 6 pm
- Highway 5 (in the Old Toll Booth area) from 10 am until 6 pm
- Highway 1 (in the Boston Bar area) from 10 am until 4 pm
- Highway 99 (in the Lillooet area) from 10 am until 4 pm
Be the first to comment on "Long Weekend COVID Travel Restriction Check Points (VIDEO) Highway 1, 3, 99, Coquihalla"