Long Weekend COVID Travel Restriction Check Points (VIDEO) Highway 1, 3, 99, Coquihalla

RCMP

Posted By: Don Lehn May 21, 2021

Fraser Valley – With the May long weekend, the BC RCMP remind everyone that restrictions on non-essential travel are still in place and advise everyone that roads checks will be increased this weekend.

Road checks

May 21 – Please be advised that COVID-19 travel related road checks will be taking place on:

  • Highways 3 (in the Manning Park area) from 10 am until 6 pm
  • Highway 5 (in the Old Toll Booth area) from 10 am until 6 pm
  • Highway 1 (in the Boston Bar area) from 10 am until 4 pm
  • Highway 99 (in the Lillooet area) from 10 am until 4 pm
