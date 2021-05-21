BC Restaurants Plan to Reopen for Indoor Dining Tuesday

Vancouver (Josh Olund BCIT Radio A&E) – With B.C.’s circuit breaker restrictions set to end after the long weekend, an industry representative said some restaurants will be able to do indoor dining on Tuesday.

Ian Tostenson with the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association says given the order is about to expire on May 25, there’s currently nothing that can stop establishments from welcoming customers back inside.

“The premier is asking everybody to keep it muted for the weekend and we’re asking the same thing, and that’s why he didn’t say directly restaurants will be open on Tuesday.

But they will be open on Tuesday, and in fact, some restaurants will be open fr breakfast on Tuesday morning,”Tostenson said.

Tostenson says industry members are being asked to reopen their businesses under the same protocols that were in place before the circuit breaker was brought in.“Which is distances and masks – just keep those protocols in place.” He did admit that immieditae staffing could be a problem for some owners.

Premier John Horgan said on Thursday that British Columbians “can expect on Tuesday that the circuit breaker will be over” and that there will be a plan for reopening.Despite this, Horgan and B.C.’s top doctor are asking people to follow public health guidelines through the long weekend, with concerns about transmission.

Since the end of March, restaurants have been forced to not serve customers indoors.Establishments have been able to remain open as they’re allowed to serve outdoors on patios.