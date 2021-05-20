Prostate Cancer Support Group June Meeting

Posted By: Don Lehn May 20, 2021

Chilliwack – The next meeting of the Chilliwack Prostate Cancer Support Group will be on Thursday, June 3rd at 7:00 PM and will be offered by web conference.

The featured speaker will be Gordon Tao, MSc., Research Assistant UBC School of Nursing speaking about chronic pain management. Attendees may ask questions on the chat line. 

Held by Zoom Conference, if you would like to attend send email to [email protected]

Any questions, call Dale (604) 824-5506. 

