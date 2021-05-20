Opinion – Grateful Patient Program

Abbotsford – When Mark Foster’s wife, Brandee, had been admitted to the ICU at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) he found the staff working tirelessly to provide patient care. He reached out to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) to see how he could recognize the hard working staff.

“The staff are working through complex conditions, in the ICU, in cramped, tight quarters, improvising solutions and making it work.” shared Foster. “I’d like to give the most heartfelt thank you to the staff of ARH, specifically the ICU team and the team in Cheam 3 for the excellent, professional care”

“I’m truly amazed at the level of professionalism shown by all staff I have interacted with. Thank you all.” Foster.

Launched in the spring of 2017, the Philip Harris Grateful Patient Program provides an opportunity to say “Thank You” to the doctors, nurses, staff, volunteers, and other team members who have made a great impact on your or a loved ones care.

The letters received by FVHCF are always shared with the staff in the unit. “Reading letters of appreciation and gratitude from patients and families is one of the most inspirational and uplifting experiences for the staff in the High Acuity and Intensive Care Units.” explains Attila Almos, Director Clinical Operations ER/ICU/HAU/Respiratory. “The days spent in HAU/ICU can be very challenging for the staff and seeing these letters helps remind them of the difference they are making for the patients and families.”

Funds raised through the Philip Harris Grateful Patient Program help to provide the best medical equipment, programs, and facilities to serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

To share your story and share your gratitude with unit or person that made an impact in your care contact the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation at 1-877-661-0314 or visit fvhcf.ca/grateful .

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.