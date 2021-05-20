“Cream Puff Murder” -Filming in Abbotsford on Friday

Abbotsford – The made for TV movie “Cream Puff Murder” will be shooting in and around the ARC Abbotsford Recreation Centre. Filming will take place at the ARC parking lot Friday, May 21, 2pm – 2:30am. ARC will remain open but public may be diverted around filming area. Scenes will involve Actors as Police Officers and FBI Agents. Abbotsford Police will be on site.
From Creative BC:
|Local Production Company: CPM Productions Inc.
|Executive Producer: Shawn Williamson, Jamie Goehring
|Director: Patrick Williams
|Production Manager: Suzan Derkson
|Production Coordinator: Heather Eschuk
|Location Manager: Christina Ollson
|Assistant Location Manager: Dan Moore
|BG Casting: Stephanie Boeke
