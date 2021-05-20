“Cream Puff Murder” -Filming in Abbotsford on Friday

May 20, 2021

Abbotsford – The made for TV movie “Cream Puff Murder” will be shooting in and around the ARC Abbotsford Recreation Centre. Filming will take place at the ARC parking lot Friday, May 21, 2pm – 2:30am. ARC will remain open but public may be diverted around filming area. Scenes will involve Actors as Police Officers and FBI Agents. Abbotsford Police will be on site.

From Creative BC:

Local Production Company: CPM Productions Inc.
Executive Producer: Shawn Williamson, Jamie Goehring
Director: Patrick Williams
Production Manager: Suzan Derkson
Production Coordinator: Heather Eschuk
Location Manager: Christina Ollson
Assistant Location Manager: Dan Moore
BG Casting: Stephanie Boeke
