WLA Cancel Another Senior A Lacrosse Season Due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge (Josh Olund BCIT Radio A&E) – While Chilliwack Mustangs are holding local camps, there will not be a WLA lacrosse season in 2021 due toCOVID-19. This is the second year in a row in which the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Western Lacrosse Association announced Tuesday that it is cancelling the 2021season. The WLA said that it is a “difficult and disappointing decision” to cancel the season and the Mann Cup national championship was made in partnership with Major Series Lacrosse and Lacrosse Canada.

The leagues had originally been planning a delayed start to the season and had revised schedules in the works that had September be the month to host the Mann Cup. However, “considering directions from government and public health authorities,” the commissioners concluded, “it would not be possible or responsible to play this year.”The WLA media release noted gathering restrictions,non-essential travel restrictions and economic impacts felt by sponsors were some of the many reasons as to why the season was cancelled.

While we know this is a huge disappointment for everyone involved in lacrosse – in particular,our players, coaches and dedicated fans – we are committed to doing our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and our primary responsibility is the health and safety of the competitors,volunteers and thousands of spectators who would contribute to the success of the Mann Cup,”said WLA commissioner Paul Dal Monte.

Shawn Williams, Lacrosse Canada president, said that the lacrosse community is asked to “stay safe and focus on brighter days ahead.