Harrison Village Council Highlights – Trails, Greenways and Procedure (VIDEO)

Harrison Village (Josh Olund BCIT A&E) – At Monday’s Village council meeting for Harrison, there were a number of variance issues and spending that came up.

The new McCombs Drive Trails and Miami River Greenway projects has been awarded to Transformations Landscaping at a cost not to exceed $308,750.00. It will be constructed with gravel with full accessibility.

An updated Council Procedure Bylaw was given first, second and third reading and was passed by Council.

The Development Variance Permit application for 511 Lillooet was removed from the agenda. The applicant will revise and submit again to Council at a later date.

The May 17 agenda is here.