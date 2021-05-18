Body Of Man Found in Mission Van, Also Two Dogs, One Deceased

Mission (Josh Olund BCIT Radio A&E) – A man’s body was discovered in a parked van in Mission on Monday night.

Mission RCMP received a report of a suspicious-looking vehicle with a foul odour coming from the vehicle that was parked at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Eider Street at 6 p.m. May 17.

The responding officer found the body of a 63-year-oldman inside the vehicle, in a state of discomposure, said Sgt. Jason Raaflaub, media officer of the Mission RCMP.“Due to the condition of the body, it appeared to have been in the van for several days,”Raaflaub stated, giving an estimate of four or five days, depending on the temperature.

Two small dogs were also discovered by the officer,one had died, the other had been taken to animal control and sent for veterinary care with BCSPCA.There was no drug paraphernalia in the vehicle or anything that would indicate the death being suspicious, Raaflaub said.

The man’s body has been sent to the BC Coroner’s Office to determine a cause of death.Mission RCMP is currently working to notify the man’s next of kin.