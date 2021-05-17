Second Q&A For Bridal Veil Mountain Resort Proposal

Bridal Falls (Josh Olund BCIT Radio A&E) – The project team with BVMR Bridal Veil Mountain Resort will be hosting another virtual information session, Tuesday May 19 at 7 p.m., “so the public can learn more about tourism attraction proposed for Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley,”according to their latest news release.

With the last session that was held on May 4, the focus is on resort design and features,consultation with local First Nations, environmental stewardship, recreation activities, economic,and tourism benefits. They’ll also discuss how this resort will be compared to the Cascade Skyline single-gondola project.

The Bridal Veil Mountain Resort (BVMR) is in the proposal stage at this moment, led by Norm Gaukel and Robert Wilson, with support from Whistler-based Brent Harley and Associates(BHA), an experienced mountain resort planning and design firm.

They’ve put forward a submission of interest with the provincial branch that considers mountain resort proposals.The proposed resort would be located on highlands immediately south of the Fraser River,extending over Area D and Area E of the Fraser Valley Regional District along with the city of Chilliwack.

Once the presentation is over, the public and media will able to ask questions.

To be a part of the session, visithttp://www.bridalveilmountainresort.ca/and you’ll be able to join via zoom link