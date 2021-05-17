UPDATE – Tale of Two Forest Fires – Off Chehalis FSR – Under Control, Second Fire off Harrison Lake Grows

Fraser Valley – On Sunday morning, social media was lighting up after reports of a forest fire on Chehalis Forest Service Road that could be seen from Highway 7 (Between Lake Errock and Agassiz) and across the Fraser in Chilliwack

As of 1PM Monday, BC Wildfire estimated the size had been cut back to 5 hectares and claimed this “under control”. BC Wildfire now list the start date of the fire as Saturday.

This fire was close to the Kwikwexwelhp Healing Village, an Indigenous minimum security corrections facility.

BC Wildfire Service is also working another fire on the east side of Harrison Lake near Silver River. It has grown to 16 hectares.

The cause for both fires remains unknown.

Free lance reporter Shawn Glazier noted to FVN that it appears there are 3-4 helicopters trying to drop water at the south end of the fire to keep it away from Lake Errock and try to coax the flames up the mountain side.

Showers are in the forecast from Monday to Wednesday.

