Chilliwack RCMP Shut Down Butchart Street Drug Op – Investigation Started in 2020

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP arrested one person during their investigation of an alleged illegal drug trafficking operation.

An investigation of activity at a residence in the 8700-block of Butchart Street linked a 43-year-old man and 37 year-old woman, to the address and the alleged sale of illegal drugs. The investigation was initiated by the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Priority Target Team (CRU PTT) in the fall of 2020.

On May 13, CRU executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant of the residence. RCMP officers seized what police believe to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin (magic mushrooms), cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with the trafficking of drugs, automobiles, firearms and cash. Police also recovered property previously reported stolen to the Chilliwack RCMP.

Police arrested and later released the 43-year-old suspect.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA charges.