Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven GoFundMe Project Near $38K Goal For New Shelter Roof (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – Nestled along Chilliwack Central Road, is a favorite haunt for cat lovers. The Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven specializes in re-homing felines.

They do not receive similar funding to BC SPCA but they are a registered charity with CRA ( Tax Receipts are given).

The two shelters in the back of the property are a combination of tar, plywood and sheet metal and are in need of repair as the leaks are to the point of replacing or at least, repairing the roof.

In March, a GoFundMe Project was set up to raise $15K for repairs, then.. another major leak. That bumped up the cost to $38 thousand.

The main building is fine for the time being.

Hundreds of cats make their way through the shelter every year.

The GoFundMe link is here

The May update from the Facebook page Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven:

Thank you Chilliwack! We are getting closer to our fundraising goal for the new roofs for the cats at the Safe Haven. The community of Chilliwack (and even from further away) has been so generous in supporting the Haven cats. We have raised $28,000 of the $38,000 goal for the roof replacement (which includes removing the old roof and applicable taxes). This is fantastic news! A big thank you from the cats, our staff, and volunteers. We absolutely could not have done this without public support. Funds have come from the Go-Fund-Me campaign, through CanadaHelps.org, e-transfers, cheques and cash. It’s an amazing display of community spirit in a time of need for a lot of charities and non-profits. Thank you from the bottoms of our hearts.

Volunteer Phillip Tangey spoke with FVN on what is needed for the repairs and how you can help: