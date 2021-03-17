ICBC Delays COVID-19 Rebate Cheques​ Due To Cyber-Attack, Molson Coors Was Hit Last Week

Fraser Valley – Last week, Molson-Coors was hit by a cyber attack. Their IT department were investigating and their PR arm would not say if the Chilliwack Brewery suffered any damage.

Fast forward to this week.

ICBC is temporarily delaying the mailing of COVID-19 rebate cheques to customers, due to a cyberattack on a third-party vendor contracted to provide printing and distribution services.

The information held by the vendor is limited to customer names, addresses, COVID-19 rebate cheque amounts and cheque numbers. There is no indication this information was obtained. The event did not impact ICBC’s systems, which are secure.

Ensuring the safety and security of customers’ information is our top priority. We are actively monitoring the situation with the vendor and will work with the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia (OIPC) if any information has been obtained.

ICBC had planned to issue COVID-19 rebate cheques to customers starting this week, but immediately put those plans on hold when the vendor advised of the attack.

To date, no cheques have been issued. ICBC is optimistic the delay will be minimal. The corporation is working on options to issue cheques to our customers in the coming weeks