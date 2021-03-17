BC to See Largest-Ever Permanent Increase to Income Assistance, Disability Assistance Rates – Critics Say It’s Not Enough

Victoria – More than 300,000 British Columbians will see the largest-ever permanent increase to income assistance and disability assistance rates and the first-ever increase to the senior’s supplement.

Starting with payments issued in April 2021, individuals on income assistance and disability assistance will automatically receive a permanent $175 per month increase – the third increase in rates since July 2017.

“This past year has been challenging for everyone, and especially so for those British Columbians already relying on assistance to make ends meet,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Now that we are seeing signs of some economic recovery from COVID-19, it’s essential we provide the stability of a permanent rate increase for people and families, including 49,000 children who live in poverty.”

As well, for the first time since it was introduced in 1987, there will be an increase to the senior’s supplement of $50 per recipient. This raises the maximum rate for a single person from $49.30 to $99.30 per month, benefiting up to 20,000 more low-income seniors. It is the first increase to the supplement since 1987 and will support about 80,000 seniors.

For people on income assistance living in special care facilities, their comforts allowance will increase by $20 to $115 per month. The comforts allowance lets people buy basic personal items. The increased amount reflects the rising costs of goods since the allowance for income assistance was last increased in 2005.

Social media lit up after the Tuesday announcement. Advocates for the disables and marginalized groups say while the increase is welcomes, it still doesn’t bring those affected, out from under the poverty line for income.