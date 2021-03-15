Brad Clapp is New General Manager of the Ledgeview Golf Club

Abbotsford – Brad Clapp is the new General Manager at Ledgeview Golf Club. Chris Gaudet, President of the Ledgeview Golf and Country Club Society made the announcement on social media over the weekend.

Next year Ledgeview will celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Gaudet noted: In looking to future, Brad will play an instrumental role in our strategic planning, the shaping of our culture, and the delivery of a top notch experience grounded in service you deserve and should expect.”I am extremely excited and honored to join the amazing team at the Ledgeview Golf Club. Having grown up in Chilliwack and playing junior golf in the Fraser Valley, I have seen first hand the amazing and unique history of the club including the loss of a major amenity and the excitement behind the long awaited opening of a new clubhouse. It has been the loyalty of Ledgeview’s staff, boardmembers, guests, community, and most of all its members that has brought the club to where it is today. I look forward to contributing my efforts with the goal of helping the Ledgeview Golf Club become the premier facility in Fraser Valley.