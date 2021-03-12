chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn – Interview with Trevor Alto, Commisioner PJHL: March 11, 2021 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn March 12, 2021

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn – Interview with Trevor Alto, Commisioner PJHL: March 11, 2021.

Our special interview with Trevor Alto, Commissioner PJHL and,
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
-The City deals with the sale of bear spray.
-The FVRD wants your input on cannabis sales
-Chilliwack School Board wants to continue with their projects inside corrections facilities.
AND,
-A chillTV key contributor “wins” a fight with a truck.
News Director: Don Lehn

