Chilliwack Spring Clean – What is Allowed in Your Green Cart?

Chilliwack – ’tis the season. The City of Chilliwack puts out the reminder on what you can throw into your green cart when you do the spring clean up.

Did you know that, in addition to your Green Cart, residents on the City’s curbside collection program can place up to 10 paper bags of yard waste or bundles of branches at the curb each week, year-round?

Learn more: https://www.chilliwack.com/main/page.cfm?id=2547#yardwaste