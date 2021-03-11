TWU’s Newest Play, “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940″ – Livestreaming March 24 (VIDEO)

Langley – Last semester, Braedon Sunnes, a Trinity Western student from Newberg, Oregon, took a semester to explore other avenues within theatre outside of acting – only to realize how much he missed his craft.

“Live (audience) or not, I want to act!” he said.

This semester, Sunnes had the chance to return to his first love, as he stars, alongside many talented student actors, in TWU’s newest play, “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” by John Bishop, livestreaming March 24-27, 2021 at 7:30pm PST.

“The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” by John Bishop

Live streaming March 24-27, 2021 at 7:30pm PST

Learn more, and get tickets at twu.ca/theatre:

Sunnes’ fellow cast members are just as keen to return to the stage as he is.

The messiness of humanity revealed

Sacha Mugisha is first year BFA Acting major from Kigali, Rwanda, who says that he is “thoroughly enjoying making Langley his new home.” “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” is Mugisha’s first show at TWU.

“I think COVID has taught us all that nothing can stop us from making great art if we are willing to be creative in the midst of it – not even a global pandemic,” Mugisha said.

He added, “I love this play because all it really does is take an ensemble of really interesting characters, put them in the same place, and watch them wreak havoc together. If that isn’t an accurate representation of humanity, I don’t know what is.”

“We (as humans) are messy, but we’re also hilarious. I hope audiences will be reminded of that and smile when they see the show,” he said.