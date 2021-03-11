BCHL/Chiefs Get Green Light To Play Short 20-21 Season – Chilliwack a”Pod City”

Vancouver (Brian Wiebe/BCHL) – The BC Hockey League has made progress with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in its return-to-play plan and a modified 2020-21 regular season should be able to begin soon.

According to a number of published reports on Thursday, the league’s 17 BC-based teams have begun to alert their players about the approval to play, Ewen reports. He also indicates there is a quarantine period and the return-to-play plan includes “multiple hubs”, which in the BCHL’s communication to this point were called “pods”, located around the province.

According to the same reports, the plan includes five pods and players start a 14-day quarantine tomorrow, which games to follow shortly after.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji reports the pods are in Alberni Valley, Coquitlam, Chilliwack, Vernon, and Penticton and players will be tested for COVID-19 before each pod starts.

BCHL general managers have started to look for players to fill out their rosters after a number of them left to play in other leagues.

According to multiple sources, an official announcement regarding the approval is expected in the next 24 hours.

More to come.