Major Bust at Kent Institution – $115K of Drugs, Tobacco, Contraband Seized

Agassiz (from Correctional Service Canada) On February 24, 2021, as a result from a search, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized at Kent Institution, a federal maximum security institution.

The items seized included two cell phones and chargers, multiple SIM cards, USB readers and Micro SD cards, 111 grams of methamphetamines, and 136.4 grams of other drugs and tobacco. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $115,000.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.