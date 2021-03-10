UPDATE – PJHL/Jets Cancel 20-21 Season – League, Jets Owner Comment

Fraser Valley – Following a Monday night conference call between owners, the Pacific Junior Hockey League has cancelled the rest of its 2020-21 season.

This affects Valley Teams in Abbotsford, Aldergrove, Langley, Mission and the expansion Chilliwack Jets.

After a number of false starts and high hopes, FVN has learned that this was a unanimous decision.

FVN and chillTV have reached out to PJHL Commisioner Trevor Alto and Jets Owner Clayton Robinson for comment.

Robinson said in a statement to FVN: The Chilliwack Jets like everybody else in the hockey world are disappointed that the season had to be ended but the reality is the time had come. With no hope of games in the near future the kids were losing interest in practicing skills. The Chilliwack Jets at this time would like to thank all our community supporters and our billets for supporting us this season and hopefully next season we can be back to normal with fans in the stands. Over the next month or so keep an eye open as we will have some new player signing that will be announced on social media.

Alto in the official League statement:

On March 8, 2021, the PJHL Board of Governors held a meeting to discuss and evaluate the current state of the season. It was decided that at this time, the PJHL would officially end the 2020-21 season.

Teams will be able to continue to practice, skate, or provide skills-based programming for the foreseeable future, while continuing to follow guidelines and restrictions laid out by the Provincial Health Office. No more games will be scheduled by the league for this season; any further activity by teams will be at their discretion, with league support.

The 2020-21 season has been very difficult on everyone, including our players and their parents, coaches, team staff & volunteers, officials, and fans. From the onset, teams have been executing well-constructed Return-To-Play plans that were coordinated with the league, as well as each teams’ individual facility. It is through this coordination and cooperation with our league facility partners that PJHL teams were able to participate in game play beginning on October 2, 2020.

As the pandemic progressed, the PHO enacted further restrictions that halted all game play on November 8, 2020. To ensure safety for all, the PJHL adhered to the guidelines given by the PHO, halting play or changing Phases to fit within the restrictions.

The PJHL would like to offer thanks to all those whose efforts helped put on the games, practices, and training for our teams this season, and made what little of the 2020-21 season we were able to have possible. Ending the season now allows for teams to look ahead to 2021-22 and plan for what we hope will a full season this fall. We are ready to move forward from a disappointing and challenging 2020, and are looking forward to a fresh start.