AbbyPD – Missing Person- Chamkaur Singh Brar – Missing for a Year

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Pplice ask, have you seen Missing Person- Chamkaur Singh Brar?

The Abbotsford Police Missing Person Unit is asking the public’s assistance in locating Chamkaur Singh BRAR, recently reported missing by his family who have not seen him in over year. BRAR was last seen at a Medical Clinic on March 11, 2020.

BRAR is known to live a transient lifestyle in the Fraser Valley area, specifically between Abbotsford and Langley. BRAR is a 47-year-old man, standing 5 ft 7, 132 lbs, thin build, brown eyes and black hair; there is no clothing description.

If you locate Chamkaur Singh BRAR or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text AbbyPD at 222973 (abbypd).