Hope – The Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning is hosting the Hope Bike Park Clean Up on Saturday March 13.

What to Bring:

· Covid mask

· Light leaf rake

· Wheel barrow

· Work gloves

· Water & snacks

Covid Safety: You will work with plenty of social distance, and please bring a mask to reduce your risk to others.

The clean up starts at 10 AM at the picnic area beside the Kawkawa Lake Bridge.