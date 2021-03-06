UFV to Host Presentation on Entrepreneurial Opportunities with Partners in India

Abbotsford – If you’re interested in learning more about opportunities for partnerships in India, plan to attend a virtual presentation by Dr. Kirankumar S. Momaya of IIT Bombay, India, on Wed, March 10, at 7:30 pm.

IIT Bombay is a top-ranked research institution in India with a primary focus on engineering.

Hosted by the Esposito Family Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship at the University of the Fraser Valley, the presentation will cover potential opportunities for researchers and entrepreneurs in the biopharmaceutical, clean technology, and digital platforms in India and Canada.

IIT Bombay is currently ranked the top university in India, according to the QS India 2020 rankings. https://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/rankings-by-location/india/2020

This exploratory partnership was initiated by Dr. Jon Thomas, Director of the Esposito Family Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, drawing on his rich network of contacts within the top research institutions in India. As UFV’s new centre for innovation develops, it will organize, host and develop partnerships with leading institutions from India and other parts of the world.

“UFV students, alumni, and community members seeking to have a nuanced understanding of potential partnerships and opportunities are welcome to reach out to our centre at innovate@ufv.ca,” says Thomas. “We plan to initiate work on innovation and entrepreneurship projects in industry sectors of relevance to Canada and India.”

To register for Dr. Kirankumar S. Momaya’s talk, go to:

https://ca01web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CTUVI4hhRBys7ljIzhGbRg

ABOUT THE TALK:

IIT Bombay has been striving to help start-ups boost innovation capabilities. IITB has a leading technology-business incubator and is associated with several start-ups that are doing well, particularly in the digital platform economy such as Ola (ride-sharing), CareNX (innovations in healthcare), ideaForge (Drones, Aviation, and Aerospace) and WKA (knowledge automation).

With several innovation-based start-up clusters, including in British Columbia, Canada is poised to lead in competitiveness, including in emerging industries such as nanotechnology and related industries such as pharmaceuticals, notes Thomas. The talk will examine opportunities for collaboration.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER:

Dr. Kirankumar S. Momaya (IIT Bombay, India) is currently a professor of competitiveness at the Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai, India. He has helped build several partnerships with Japan and has been a visiting professor at leading universities in Japan. He has authored/edited (individually/jointly) two books and published more than 60 papers in refereed national and international journals, and many articles for practitioners.