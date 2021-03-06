UPDATE – Premier Horgan on Government Funding for BCHL: “Stay tuned” – BCHL Governors Postpone Season Vote To Next Week (VIDEO)

Chilliwack/Victoria/Burnaby (Brian Weibe/BCHL) – On Wednesday, the official leader of the opposition Shirley Bond asked Premier John Horgan about business relief funds partially going to BC-based Western Hockey League and BC Hockey League teams to the tune of $9.5 million during Question Period in the BC legislature on Wednesday.

Horgan responded that some relief is coming to both leagues. “We are not yet in a position to make a final determination on the funds that have been requested, but there is good news,” Horgan said.

“There’s going to be more news about both hockey leagues. They provide an economic benefit. We understand the issue. We’ve been working on it for a number of months. I regrettably have to say ‘Stay tuned’ at this point.”

The two leagues teamed up to approach the government about funding in January. At the time, Postmedia sports reporter Steve Ewen spoke with Vancouver Giants owner Ron Toigo who says the BCHL and WHL could collectively lose more than $20 million this season.

On Friday the BCHL posted a terse Facebook post simply stating that the league will postpone their decision on the season as discussion continue.

While the NDP sits on hundreds of millions of unpaid business relief funds, @TheWHL & @GoBCHL hockey teams are asking for much-needed financial help to survive a season without fans in the stands. It's time for the Premier to step up and help local teams. https://t.co/uJrDFCv4fr — Shirley Bond (@shirleybond) March 3, 2021