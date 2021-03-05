chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “A Light Loathe”, Season 3, Episode 4 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack Tonight! “A Light Loathe”, Season 3, Episode 4.

The jig appears to be up. Geoff is on the lam while Rachel has stayed to face the music. Berris would like to proceed without a co-host but is convinced by Don that it may be to his advantage to consider other options. Meanwhile, Rachel is ‘maneuvering’ her way back through some unorthodox means. This week, the premiere of Chilliwack After Hours! with Melvin Green Watch past episodes of Chilliwack Tonight here!: https://business.facebook.com/chilltv…​ or here, on your smart TV!: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…​

