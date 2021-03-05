chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn w/Allison Enser-Colthorp, Executive Director Tourism Chilliwack: March 4, 2011 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn March 5, 2021

Fraser Valley – Allison Enser-Colthorp, Executive Director Tourism Chilliwack.

Allison Enser-Colthorp, Executive Director Tourism Chilliwack is interviewed by Don Lehn on chillTV News of the Week this week!

Also, Headline News:

-A shift in homeless shelters is on the horizon
-The Paramount project for seniors is one step closer to reality
-Chilliwack Genral hit by the COVID virus — again

AND
-The BCHL and the Chiefs hold their breath as their season could be decided by the end of the week.

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

