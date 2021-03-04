Ann Davis Willow Room Visit by MLA Kelli Paddon – Safe Place to Report Domestic or Gender Based Violence, or Assault of Women and Children

Chilliwack – Ann Davis Transition Society, supporter of women, children, and the most vulnerable for over 40 years, are very proud to have had MLA Kelli Paddon tour their Willow Room recently. Paddon was elected MLA for Chilliwack-Kent in the 2020 provincial general election and has been a long-time supporter of Ann Davis Transition Society.

The Willow Room at Ann Davis is a safe, trauma-informed, culturally sensitive room to report domestic violence, gender-based violence, or assault of women and children to the RCMP. As a feminist organization, it is important to ensure that women are being heard, supported, and not further victimized. The project is a collaboration between Ann Davis Transition Society, the RCMP Domestic Violence Unit, Wilma House, Pearl Renewal Society, and Stó:lo Women.

MLA Paddon shared, “As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we can’t forget the barriers people of marginalized genders face. It was such an honour to visit The Willow Room, an amazing resource providing trauma-informed care and culturally safe practices for those experiencing domestic, sexual, or gender-based violence. The Willow Room is a unique and critical resource for our communities. I am so grateful to the Ann Davis Transition Society for the initiative, work, and partnerships that created this much-needed safe space for reporting.”

Patti MacAhonic, Executive Director of Ann Davis Transition Society, stated that “It is critically important to have support from our MLAs and government officials and to get the word out to the community that this service is available 24/7 through calling 604-792-3116 or texting 604-819-3557. With less than 10% of domestic violence cases being reported this is a way we can increase reporting and keep women and children safe in our community. We sincerely thank MLA Kelli Paddon for her support.

Ann Davis Transition Society provides education, prevention, and support services to those affected by abuse or violence. Our vision is to see communities free of violence and abuse. For more information contact Patti MacAhonic, Executive Director at pmacahonic@anndavis.org or call 604-793-5003. www.anndavis.org like us on Facebook FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.facebook.com/AnnDavisTransitionSociety