FVHCF Joins 3 other BC Charities in the BIG 50/50

Vancouver?surrey/Fraser Valley – Four B.C. charities have teamed up to give you a chance to win up to $1,000,000 in the first-ever “THE BIG 50/50 Online Lottery!” From March 1st, through to April 15th, people in British Columbia are encouraged to support these organizations by purchasing tickets in the Big 50/50 www.thebig5050.com. The jackpot will keep growing daily and your purchase will go to directly support the Cerebral Palsy Association of BC, the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, Variety the Children’s Charity of BC, and the Zajac Ranch For Children. Tickets are available in packages of 4 for $20, 15 for $50 and 75 for $100. Don’t delay, as limited quantities of tickets are available and sales must end at 6pm on April 15th, 2021. The draw will take place live April 16th at noon and one lucky winner will walk away with 50% of the jackpot prize pool!

During these unprecedented times, four outstanding hands-on organizations have teamed up to present this first-ever, and much needed “The Big 50/50 Lottery”. Please help these organizations continue to provide assistance, equipment, therapies, and opportunities for children and adults with special needs across British Columbia and support the amazing health care professionals and front line hospital workers from Chilliwack, Mission, Abbottsford and Hope!

The jackpot will grow daily with one winner taking home up to $1,000,000!!! Announced at the live draw at noon on April 16, 2021.

Take a chance on the Big 50/50! www.thebig5050.com Your support will ensure that nothing is left to chance for these organizations! Generously sponsored by Blue Sky Uranium www.blueskyuranium.com

BC Gaming Event License #127972

Play Responsibly. BCResponsibleGambling.ca. 19+

Tickets only available to purchase within British Columbia. Maximum of 53,000 ticket packs totalling 765,000 tickets will be sold. The odds of winning are based on the total number of tickets issued by the time of the draw.