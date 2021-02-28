Chilliwack Minor Baseball Registration Now Open Until March 19

Chilliwack – SPRING IS ALMOST HERE!

Come join Chilliwack Minor Baseball Association on the baseball diamond for some fun and fresh air.CMBA’s registration is open until March 19 so DON’T miss out.

Registration information is all posted on their website.

Here are a few details:

The season will run from April 10- June 19 and following all Covid safety protocols.

Game days are Saturdays.

Schedules will be completed once they know how many teams can be put on the field.