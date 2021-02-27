Pandemic Brings Increase Use for FVRD Parks, Island 22

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Regional District has had a piece of positive news during the pandemic. Increase use!

From their social media: Attendance in our regional parks has increased during the pandemic with many people flocking to local outdoor spaces to boost their mood and connect with nature. Our parks saw 146,119 visitors in January this year, an increase of 137% compared to January of 2020. #FVRDParks www.fvrd.ca/parks

FVN was recently at a photo shoot at Island 22 and saw this first hand, on a Thursday no less.

FVN