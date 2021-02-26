Funding For B.C.’s Motion Picture Industry Through Reel Focus BC Program

Vancouver/Victoria – People working in B.C.’s motion picture industry can apply for funding to get their next project off the ground through the Province’s Reel Focus BC program.

Apply now: https://www.creativebc.com/programs/domestic-motion-picture/reel-focus-bc

“The creative sector has helped to ease the pain for so many throughout the pandemic,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We all owe a great deal of thanks to the filmmakers and storytellers that help define our identity, capture our imagination and create change. Our government is proud to be providing funding to support the creative sector in producing local content and jobs right here in B.C.”

The Province’s domestic motion picture fund, Reel Focus BC, is launching its first development program with $200,000 targeted to emerging and equity seeking B.C. filmmakers. Creators can get a grant of up to $10,000 to cover the cost of bringing together a development team to do research, develop a concept or write a script. The grants are available for a wide range of content including feature films, television shows, series, documentaries and animated content.

The following groups are eligible:

Emerging filmmakers in B.C.

Equity-seeking filmmakers in B.C. (emerging or established)

The goal of this program is to support equity and diversity in B.C.’s domestic motion picture sector by increasing access to funding for under-represented filmmakers. It is also focused on fostering new talent and growth in the domestic motion picture industry by helping new filmmakers get their projects off the ground.

Filmmakers do not need to secure an investor or broadcaster in order to apply, which can be a significant hurdle for many producers in B.C. By removing this barrier, the program increases opportunity and access for new and diverse producers, allowing them to focus on creating new projects.



Administered by Creative BC, this is the first program launched under the B.C. government’s $2-million investment in the domestic motion picture industry. This investment supports good-paying jobs in communities and will create resilience in B.C.’s domestic motion picture industry.

Tracey Friesen, managing vice-president of the Canadian Media Producers Association – BC Branch –

“This is exciting news for eligible B.C. producers seeking resources and business supports for their next project. The fact they can apply for these funds without a broadcaster attached means a significant barrier to early project development has been removed. These companies will be more competitive when pitching next level financing and funding sources.”