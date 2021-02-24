Chilliwack Giants Minor Football U10 Spring Flag Football Registration

Posted By: Don Lehn February 24, 2021

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Giants Minor Football U10 Spring Flag Football registration is underway. This is for players born in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Go to chilliwackgiants.com for info.

