2021 Camping Season Reservations Opening for B.C. Residents

Victoria – Spring camping is not far away.

The Discover Camping reservation service opens March 8, 2021, giving B.C. residents an opportunity to book a campsite two months in advance of their arrival date. People who live in the province will have priority access to campsite reservations throughout the summer.

Reservations can be made no further than two months out from arrival. Since COVID-19 is still impacting the province and travel opportunities are limited, this year’s camping season is expected to be busy. BC Parks appreciates that a positive camping experience starts the moment a site is booked, so it is important to be prepared with back up options for preferred sites and dates.

On July 8, people living in other provinces can reserve campsites for the remainder of the season. Reservations can be made at: https://www.discovercamping.ca