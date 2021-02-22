UPDATE – GoFundMe Now One of Many Fundraisers to Help Those Displaced – Over $200K Raised for Homeless After Massive Abbotsford Apartment Fire (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Early Sunday morning (February 14) , Abbotsford fire fighters attended an apartment fire on Delair Road. First arriving crews saw flames extending from the ground floor through the roof of the building.Multiple factors played a role in making this a tough fire to contain.

Over 20 fundraisers have been already been created to help those affected.

Here are the GoFundMe links to some of those stories and those affected:

Eliot and Teresa lose 70 years worth of belongings https://www.gofundme.com/f/eliot-and-teresas-fire-recovery-fund

Eliot and Teresa are both retirees and have lost nearly 70 years worth of belongings to the Delair Court fire. They had just finished emptying their storage unit of its entire contents into their apartment with the intention of sorting through the items to keep, donate or pass down to family members. This included Teresa’s wedding ring, boxes of family photographs, their vinyl collection and other sentimental heirlooms.

Special needs equiptment for 10yo Barbara Rose destroyed in fire https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-barbara-replace-everything-lost-in-fire

Barbara Rose is only 10-years-old and special needs, and she lost all the equipment she requires to walk, communicate, sleep, learn sign language and more to the fire. A year ago, she had surgery on her hips to help her on her journey to walk and she was finally able to start bearing weight this month. Her AFO devices are critical for walking and were destroyed in the fire, along with her special needs tricycle, which together cost upwards of $6K.

Fire takes place on the birthday of 5yo autistic daughter and her mother’s colleagues step up to help in thier time of need https://www.gofundme.com/f/akiko-apartment-fire-fund

Akiko and her family’s apartment was next to the unit that was the source of the fire. They were lucky to evacuate in time, but as soon as they got out of the building they watched their apartment unit be consumed by flames. It was Akiko’s 5-year-old daughter Kaya’s birthday on February 14th, the day of the fire, and all of her birthday presents were destroyed in the fire. Kaya was recently diagnosed with Autism and her family has been working with their available resources to support her needs. Akiko’s colleagues set up a fundraiser to help and even went out shopping for birthday gifts and a cake for Kaya to show their support.

Mission’s Emergency Support Services volunteers are assisting their counterparts in Abbotsford aiding residents displaced from an apartment fire that struck early this morning. They will be helping all day. https://t.co/RLluPlnx0X — Mission Fire Rescue Service (@mission_fire) February 14, 2021

Video from Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association & Charitable Society of the fire can be found here https://fb.watch/3FlMe51uhj/

Photos from Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association & Charitable Society