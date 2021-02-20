Premier John Horgan Tours Chilliwack (Virtually) with Both Local MLA’s, Council

Posted By: Don Lehn February 20, 2021

Chilliwack/Victoria – It is the sign of the times..yes the cliche again …

BC Premier John Horgan took a tour through Chilliwack, virtually.

The Friday event was with both MLA’s ( both NDP) Dan Coulter and Kelli Paddon as well as Chilliwack Council and Mayor Ken Popove.

Part of the tour was with Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society and Molson Coors Fraser Valley Brewery – Chilliwack.

Images Courtesy Dan Coulter and Kelli Paddon

