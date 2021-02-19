UPDATE – Poll – Do The Chiefs Have the Best Junior Hockey Jersey in Canada?

TOPICS:
Chilliwack Chiefs

Posted By: Don Lehn February 19, 2021

Chilliwack – There is a national on line poll and Chiefs fans are asked to get on board.

Do The Chiefs Have the Best Junior Hockey Jersey in Canada?

Log onto the CJHL Twitter account to vote for bragging rights.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "UPDATE – Poll – Do The Chiefs Have the Best Junior Hockey Jersey in Canada?"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.