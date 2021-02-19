chillTV’s Chill N Chat! “Bruce Warren”, Season 3, Episode 2 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:
chillTV

Posted By: Don Lehn February 19, 2021

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chill N Chat! “Bruce Warren”, Season 3, Episode 2.

Trish & Jenny interview Bruce Warren, Trish’s husband to the program, and we get an overview on ‘crypto-currency’! Also another update from the “Total Makeover Challenge” and we get the first “Utterly Uncorked” of the new season! For more information on guests and sponsors: Frind Estate Winery https://www.facebook.com/frindestatew…​ Crypto Brux https://www.facebook.com/CryptoBrux/​ Bow & Stern https://www.facebook.com/bowandsternr…​ Total Makeover Challenge https://www.facebook.com/TotalMakeove…

chillTV; TV for Chilliwack™

