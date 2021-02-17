Chiefs Commit to Jets’ Drew Dornan

Chilliwack – When in doubt, check out what the neighbours are up to…
The Chilliwack Chiefs have added their second player from the Chilliwack Jets in 2004-born forward Drew Dornan. Dornan, a native of Abbotsford, BC played 6 games earlier this season with the Jets, tallying 3 goals, and 3 assists.
Prior to his time with the Chilliwack Junior B club, Dornan spent two years playing at the Yale Hockey Academy.
“This is a good opportunity for Drew to come in and show what he is capable of at the BCHL level.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.
“He is a hard-working kid who impressed me at our camp in the summer, we look forward to watching how he progresses through the remainder of this season.”
