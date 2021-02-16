Unique Fraser Valley Opportunity to Provide Dementia Support at Virtual Breakfast – March 4

Fraser Valley – This March, people in the Fraser Valley and across B.C. will take action and change the future for the estimated 70,000 people living with dementia in B.C. at Breakfast to Remember, the Alzheimer Society’s of B.C.’s virtual fundraiser. It features a keynote address and live Q&A with astronaut Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian to walk in space.

The event, a morning of inspiring talks over breakfast, will take place on March 4, from 7:30 – 9 a.m., thanks to partners across the province who have united to help provide dementia support and build awareness when people affected by the disease are being disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

For one organization devoted to supporting legal professionals, partnering with the Alzheimer Society of B.C. provided an opportunity to educate its members about dementia and give back to clientele who will need to access dementia support.

It’s a partnership that aligns with the Society’s work to make the province more supportive for people affected by dementia – work that includes the development of resources for legal professionals, such as a guide to help make legal environments more dementia friendly.

“Not only are we keen to support the Alzheimer Society of B.C., but notaries can learn to help identify the signs of dementia in their clients and be a part of a resource network that ensures dignity and respect for the person living with dementia,” says R. Chad Rintoul, Chief Executive Officer of the BC Notaries Association, one of the event’s lead sponsors. “Notaries are in communities throughout B.C. and have the opportunity in their practice every day to reach a variety of clients, so this partnership is very poignant.”

Annual Breakfast to Remember events in Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna bring B.C. business leaders together with communities across the province to hear inspiring talks and help raise critical funds for Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services, as well as enable dementia research in B.C. A diverse group of sponsors across sectors has made Breakfast possible in 2021 – and with just over two weeks before the event, there’s still time for anyone to purchase tickets to show people affected by dementia they’re not alone.

Breakfast to Remember, emceed by Dawna Friesen, anchor of Global National, is set for March 4 from 7:30 – 9 a.m. Tickets also include access to an exclusive research event, featuring a live discussion with leading dementia researcher, Dr. Alexandre Henri-Bhargava, on March 10.

To learn more, or to purchase tickets, visit BreakfastToRemember.ca. To access a dementia-friendly resource guide tailored to legal professionals, visit alzbc.org/legalguide.

Breakfast to Remember is sponsored by Murrick Group, Bayshore Home Health, BC Notaries Association, Clark Wilson LLP, Biogen, Blue Shore Financial, McElhanney, Odlum Brown, PARC Retirement Living, Scotia Wealth Management, Soft Landing and Valley Mitsubishi.