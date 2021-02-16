Life Recovery Virtual Gala – March 1

Abbotsford – The LIFE Recovery “Gala”, like this past year, will be different, but they are excited to present a new opportunity to you. The Love for LIFE campaign will allow them to share how the residential recovery program supports women struggling with addiction. This last year, as other organizations and businesses had to close their doors, LIFE Recovery stayed open and support for our clients remained strong. Because of the encouragement and donations from our community, staff continued to provide a structured and supportive community for women who desire to live a lifestyle free from drug and alcohol addiction.



To learn more about Love for LIFE, please visit the website to watch Jenny’s story.