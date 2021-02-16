Hiking Teapot Hill (100 Times)to Raise Money for Cyrus Centre (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Lucas Frost has embarked on a challenge. Hiking up and down Teapot Hill for Cyrus Centre.

A little snow and cold is not stopping him.

Here is his story and why the charity.

I’ve hiked teapot Hill 46 times in a row since new year’s day (as of today); every day in 2021 so far, and I’m going to keep going at least until I’ve hiked 100 times in a row

I’m hiking to try and raise money for Cyrus Centre Ministries, who just opened a youth homeless shelter in Chilliwack this past year. They have similar services running throughout the Fraser Valley and I’ve heard nothing but good things about their organization.

I post daily pictures and videos with fun facts about nature, less fun facts about homelessness, and medium fun facts about mental health and wellness.

I’d like to do my part to make Chilliwack a safer place for every one of our community members, and that starts with taking care of the people who are the worst off.

We have the resources as a community to tackle this problem, but we’re held back by public perception. Changing someone’s mind is hard, and I can’t force anyone to learn to be compassionate, but I can show them who I am and why these causes are important to me, and if people don’t want to change, they can at least understand the problems facing our community a little better.

You can find more info on the fundraiser here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/758008748145635/1136101676841378/

VIDEO is HERE ://www.facebook.com/1440200092/videos/pcb.781242182488958/10225266660960465