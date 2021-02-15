Winter Storm Warning with Potential of Freezing Rain

Fraser Valley – A second winter storm arrived on Sunday and persist into Tuesday giving hazardous winter conditions to the Fraser Valley. While Vancouver Island and Western Washington got the worst and Metro Vancouver received a side swipe, Saturday’s storm really didn’t do much in the Valley.

4:59 AM PST Monday 15 February 2021

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.



A second winter storm arrived Sunday morning and will persist into Tuesday giving hazardous winter conditions to the Fraser Valley.



Snow will continue Monday becoming mixed with rain by the afternoon. A total of 5 cm with locally 10 cm where outflow winds continue to keep the surface cold will fall by Monday night.



Periods of freezing rain are likely to occur locally Monday morning.