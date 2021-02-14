Former Chilliwack Mayor Sharon Gaetz Comments on School Board By-Election

Chilliwack – It has been a while since former Chilliwack Mayor Sharon Gaetz has been in the public eye. Gaetz lost to Ken Popove for the Mayor’s Chair in 2018.

From her Instagram account on Valentine’s Day, she shared some thoughts on the Chilliwack School Board =By-Eeciton:

On my walk today I spied something in the bushes. When I drew closer, I saw that it was a tattered sign from the last election. I thought about the joys…and the sadness. And I thought about last night. A huge congratulations to Dr. Carin Bondar who worked hard to earn a spot….to work even harder. You will bring your wisdom, humour and kindness and bring even more to the board table. I wish you all the best.

To Richard, Adam and Brian, thank you for putting yourself in the public arena – for a chance to serve our community. It’s tough to ‘not win’. But always remember that people stood in long lines to mark your name on their ballot and that they believed in you.

To our community – elections always divide us into political camps. Let’s not remain there. Let’s cheer on Carin and the other trustees who are working hard for our kids. Let them know when they’re doing a good job. They’ll need you to stand with them. I don’t like wading into political posts. But I love our city and I don’t want Chilliwack to be polarized. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone!