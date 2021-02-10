Northbound Coquihalla Closed TFN – Fatal Accident, Snow, Slippery Conditions

Coquihalla – As of 11 AM, the Northbound lanes of the Coquihalla are closed,

Southbound is open. Expect to encounter Compact Snow, Slippery Sections and Limited Visibility due to Blowing Snow.

BC RCMP Traffic Services can confirm that at approximately 9:40 am this morning, Fraser Valley Traffic Services along with the BCAS and Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 5, about 5 kilometres north of the Highway 3/Highway 5 split.



Investigators are in the very early stages of this investigation and information is subject to change, however it appears at this time that road/weather conditions in that area may be a significant contributing factor to this collision. There are an undetermined number of people injured and one person has died as a result of this crash. The type and significance of injuries is not known at this time.



Traffic control personnel are at the scene and Highway 5 Northbound is closed at the junction with Highway 3. Motorists can monitor DriveBC.ca for updates with respect to the highway closure.



Motorists are asked to obey the direction of traffic control personnel and consider delaying their travel plans or taking alternate routes.



Anyone with information regarding this collision, including dash camera video, is asked to call Fraser Valley Traffic Services in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039.